PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a day without bargaining, contract talks are expected to resume Tuesday in the ongoing Portland teachers strike in an effort to end the stalemate that began November 1.

Students will not have classes on Tuesday. Next week is Thanksgiving week, and students were already not scheduled for classes. So unless a contract deal is reached soon, students will not have class for at least the next week.

The sticking points continue to be teacher pay, class sizes and planning time.

Teachers want the district to agree to class-size limits across the board. So far PPS said it can’t do that at all schools for a number of reasons. Among them are not enough space for more classes or, if there are a few kids over the limit, they might have to go to a different school.

Late Monday night, PPS released an update with their calculations about the cost of PAT’s proposal.

The PPS estimates show the union plan would cost $358 million. Of that, about $100 million would be capping class sizes, which would require the district to hire another 350 teachers.

The overall cost of $358 million is $211 million more than the PPS proposal.

“It is disappointing to see these proposals on the heels of our work last week with the State’s Chief Financial Officer. Her team identified only $12.4 million more that we could have available for next school year,” PPS officials said in the release. “$12.4 million is significantly less than that $211 million gap that separates us.”

The continuing negotiations mean there could be a deal at some point but PAT leaders told KOIN 6 News they are not hopeful the strike will end anytime soon.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.