PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland public school teachers are seeking a new contract and say they’re close to going on strike.

The Portland Association of Teachers has scheduled a strike authorization vote this coming week as negotiations continue.

A strike would affect almost 44,000 students and 4,600 educators in Oregon’s largest school district. The major issues are pay and class sizes, and the strike could happen later this month if an agreement isn’t reached.

The district is also negotiating with the Portland Federation of School Professionals which represents staff other than teachers.

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about his concerns with a potential strike, any school closures involved, the district’s current financial situation and other issues at Portland Public Schools.