PPS students will not have any classes this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weekend-long negotiations in the ongoing Portland teachers strike did not reach a deal, although progress on one of the biggest sticking points was made.

Representatives from Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers continued efforts all weekend to break the stalemate, specifically concerning class sizes and planning time.

On Saturday, PPS spokesperson Will Howell said the two sides were talking about those 2 issues “and we’re hopeful we can square them away through continued conversation.”

Howell said they will keep negotiating “until we get a deal.”

There won’t be any classes for PPS students this week. Beyond the strike, students already had the week off for the Thanksgiving break.

The Portland teacher’s strike began on November 1.

