PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New contract proposals in the ongoing Portland teachers strike were expected to be exchanged Sunday as representatives from both the Portland Association of Teachers and the Portland Public Schools continued to negotiate.

PPS officials released their latest offer, which they said “is a significant offer, and it is not without trade offs. Absent any new revenue, budget cuts will be unavoidable and we will need to implement significant cost-saving measures.”

The offer they released shows teachers would get a 10.9% cost-of-living increase over 3 years, 10.6% step increases over 3 years for about half of all educators, bonuses between 0.5% – 1.5% and a $3000/year stipend for special educators.

Additionally, they propose 410 minutes planning time each week (up from the current 320), shifting middle school schedules, dropping the staffing ratio by 1 student beginning next year along with other tangential offers.

At this time, there is no public response from the Portland Association of Teachers.

The negotiations continued despite some back-and-forth on Saturday when PPS said they planned to file an unfair labor practice against the PAT stemming from a protest at the Oregon Convention Center where a Portland school board member was attending a Metro retreat.

That incident came on the heels of at least 30 protesters who rallied outside of PPS Chief of Staff Jonathan Garcia’s home.

A letter from PPS to PAT said the district intends to file an unfair labor practice charge along with civil penalties unless PAT pledged to not engage in similar picketing activities. It’s not clear if they actually filed the complaint.

In response, PAT lawyer Noah Barish said, “I will not take the time to respond to your hyperbole and gross exaggerations, not the least of which is referring to the peaceful activities of striking teachers, which are protected under the PECBA and Oregon and United States Constitutions, as ‘threats, violence and terrorism.’”

In a statement Sunday to KOIN 6 News, a Metro spokesperson said the PAT protest at the Oregon Convention Center “was not in compliance” with their policy where protests and other First Amendment activities can take place at the Oregon Convention Center.

Portland teachers began their strike on November 1.

