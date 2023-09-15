PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In an attempt to protect students, parents and players, Portland Public Schools has begun testing out a new weapon detection system – just in time for Friday night football.

Two portable detectors stood at the entrance of McDaniel High School stadium for Friday’s game. If the system detected any weapons, alarms would go off.

Testing these devices is part of an overall plan to reduce gun violence in and around major school events. They were among the several recommendations made by a Safety and Security Task Force that the district assembled last May.

Two portable detectors stood at the entrance of McDaniel High School stadium for Friday’s game. If the system detected any weapons, alarms would go off. Sept. 15, 2023. (KOIN)

Two portable detectors stood at the entrance of McDaniel High School stadium for Friday’s game. If the system detected any weapons, alarms would go off. Sept. 15, 2023. (KOIN)

“What are things we can do to make our events safe…that makes it safer for everyone else,” Marshall Haskins, the athletic director for PPS, said.

The district says the new technology won’t make Friday night football much different than before. However, they may soon be seen at other school football games or large events.