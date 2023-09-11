PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pumpkin farmers in the Portland area are anticipating an excellent fall harvest, produce experts say. Pacific Coast Fruit Company produce buyer Erik Levi told KOIN 6 News that, as long as farms have access to irrigation, their fall pumpkin yields should be plentiful.

Portland’s pumpkin season was delayed in 2022 due to one of the wettest springs on record, followed by an especially hot September. The unusual weather delayed pumpkin growth in the region. However, farmers are reporting a much better season in 2023.

“It should be a great season, especially for the farms around Portland,” Levi said. “The temperatures, weather and cool nights have been perfect for coloring up the pumpkins.”

Levi said that pumpkins are already available at some grocery stores and that most stores will be stocked with gourds by the end of September. He also gave tips for those looking to visit a local pumpkin patch this year.

“The last week of September through the second week of October would be prime time if you want to have first crack at the best pumpkins,” Levi said.