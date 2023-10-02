PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Known for its food carts, craft breweries, and plentiful coffee shops, it should be no surprise that Portland was named one of the best foodie cities in America in a new study.

According to WalletHub, due to the sheer number of restaurants and their overall quality and affordability, Portland is the second-best foodie city in America.

The study looked at 180 U.S. cities and took into account categories like the number of restaurants, the price of beer and wine, and the average cost of groceries and then ranked them accordingly.

Portland ranked first in terms of restaurants per capita, affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants, craft breweries, and wineries per capita.

The Rose City also ranked highly for gourmet specialty-food stores per capita, grocery stores per capita, and coffee and tea shops per capita.

The only city ranked above Portland, albeit by a very slight margin, was Orlando, Florida which ranked slightly higher in terms of diversity, accessibility, and quality, but also lower in terms of affordability.

Last place went to Pearl City, Hawaii, ranked at the bottom for affordability and nearly at the bottom for diversity, accessibility, and quality.