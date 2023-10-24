PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s close to midnight and something evil’s lurking in the dark.

But Portlanders can breathe a little easier knowing they live in one of the top cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse, according to Lawn Love.

The lawn care company ranked the top 200 largest cities based on five survival categories, including vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection, and mobility. Lawn Love’s study also looked into population density, access to “bunkers,” and access to hunting gear stores.

Of the top 200 cities, Portland ranks 11 for best cities to survive a zombie apocalypse in 2023, the study says. Lawn Love highlighted Portland’s number one overall score in mobility based on the city’s access to ports, marinas, and ease of travel on foot and by bike.

The top cities, according to Lawn Love, are Houston, Tex., New York City and San Antonio, Tex. — citing the high number of hunting gear stores, supermarkets, and airports.

Lawn Love’s 2023 top 10 best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse