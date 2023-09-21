PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With fall on the way and pumpkin spice lattes returning to stores, a nice warm cup of joe sounds amazing and according to a new report, Portland is one of the best places to get one.

According to a report by WalletHub, Portland ranked number two on their best coffee cities in America list, narrowly beating out Seattle who ranked third.

The report compared categories like coffee prices, annual coffee spending, number of coffee drinkers and coffee shops to figure out what city is the best.

Portland found itself ranked highly in a few categories, such as number three in most affordable coffee shops rated over 4.5 stars, but what really made Portland shine was its number one spot as the city with the most coffee & tea manufacturers per capita.

But while Portland did rank high, one city squeezed its way to the top with high placements in numerous categories: San Francisco.

Notably, San Francisco had some of the highest average spending on coffee and ranked higher than Portland on the most affordable coffee shops.