According to WalletHub, about 15.5 million U.S. adults are vegan or vegetarian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland is No. 1 when it comes to meatless meals, apparently.

A new WalletHub study ranked Portland the top vegetarian- and vegan-friendly city in the United States.

Overall, Portland was ranked the number one city for vegans and vegetarians — scoring 61.38 points on a 100-point scale, WalletHub said.

The study, published on Monday, looked at 100 of the largest cities on several metrics including shares of restaurants serving meatless options, the cost of groceries for vegetarians and salad shops per capita, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub also ranked Portland ninth for farmer’s markets and CSA programs per capita, 52nd for the percent of restaurants serving vegetarian options and 41st for the percent of restaurants serving vegan options.

Portland was also named the top spot for vegans and vegetarians in 2022 by WalletHub.

The city also scored 16th and 17th for salad shops and juice/smoothie shops per capita respectively, according to WalletHub.

Los Angeles ranked a close second overall, followed by Orlando, Florida; San Diego; Phoenix, Arizona, San Francisco; and Seattle, Washington at number seven.

Looking for some vegan places to try? Check out Workshop Food and Drink, a vegan cocktail bar, Lilla, a plant-based Italian restaurant; or Mama Dut, a plant-based Vietnamese spot featured on Netflix.