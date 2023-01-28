PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — January is National Walk Your Dog Month, a month dedicated to getting off your couch and going out with your furry friends.

If you’re a Portlander, then you’re in luck because according to a study by LawnStarter, Portland ranks fourth in the country as one of the best cities to walk your dog.

Using public data, LawnStarter assessed four areas: access, quality, professional walking and safety. They then averaged those scores and ranked the 200 biggest cities in the U.S.

Portland ranked incredibly high, placing second in terms of access, beaten only by Colorado Springs, Colo., which had more miles of dog-friendly trails.

But worry not, Portland placed first in the total number of dog-friendly trails in the area.

Portland also ranked high in quality coming in seventh place overall.

On the opposite end of the spectrum though, Portland had lower scores in the professional walking and safety categories, coming in 87th and 169th respectively.

When the overall scores were averaged, Portland came in fourth with a 54.16. First place went to San Francisco, Calif. with a 59.8 and last place went to Jackson, Miss. with a score of 10.12.