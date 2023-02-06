PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those looking for an “authentic” Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus will host its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Cirque de Krewe-themed ball is open for those 21 and older — featuring a costume contest along with food and a full bar.

Portland’s annual Mardi Gras Ball has also been named one of the top five most-authentic Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. outside of Louisiana by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The ball is followed by a Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 21 with pre- and-post-parade parties and a kid’s costume contest.

