PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A long-time Portland record store has decided to permanently shut down one of its two locations because of increased burglaries in the area.

The locally-owned-and-operated Exiled Records announced its Southeast Hawthorne store closure via social media on Thursday, which was a “bittersweet day” for the business that just opened a second location in March 2022.

“After 15 years we have decided to close the SE Hawthorne store today due to multiple break-ins and an overall decline in foot traffic,” Exiled Records wrote in a post. “To say we are sad to leave the Hawthorne community is an understatement.”

The record store is not the only business in the area that has decided to close its doors in recent months.

In November 2022, Imelda’s and Louie’s shoe and apparel store announced the closure of its Southeast Hawthorne location — after it had already shut down its Alberta and Pearl District shops in the years prior.

After 29 years of operating in Portland and enduring the height of the pandemic, owner Pam Coven cited repeat break-ins and slow business as her reasons for closing the store.

The Ranger Station, a pub on Southeast Hawthorne, officially shut down at the beginning of March, but the business didn’t disclose why.

Although Exiled Records is no longer operating in that particular area, the store encourages Portlanders to visit its store on 8685 SW Canyon Road.

According to staff, ‘Exiled West’ will continue to offer an extensive lineup of new and used vinyl, CDs and tapes. The store will also provide repair services for audio equipment, in addition to selling used pieces.