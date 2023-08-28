PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Recent violent incidents in downtown Portland have once again shined a light on the difficulties in bringing the core of the Rose City back to life.

Two incidents — a shooting and a stabbing — happened not far from Pioneer Courthouse Square, with another stabbing just blocks away. One person is in custody for the stabbings that police called “random and unprovoked.” The suspected shooter is also in custody.

An officer stands outside Pioneer Courthouse in downtown Portland following a nighttime shooting, August 22, 2023 (KOIN)

Last week, Gov. Tina Kotek announced the 47-member Central City Task Force to explore the issues and implement solutions to problems in the area.

As part of that task force, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested 96 Oregon State Troopers be stationed in downtown.

The request from the mayor was for the troopers to help citywide. Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 News, “OSP could open a satellite office in downtown to specifically help us better address person-to-person violent crime, target property and retail crimes, enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic fatalities (including street takeovers), and reduce hate crimes.”

That would supplement the 17 PPB officers from the Central Precinct on any shift, with more officers on weekends.

That would cover downtown, Northwest, The Pearl and Old Town. But because of current staffing problems,

PPB officials said staffing “is a little bit more complex.” There are 2 night shifts at Central Precinct, one that begins at 3 p.m. and the other at 10 p.m. There is some overlap on the shifts but there have been times when meeting the minimum staffing numbers is challenging, they said.

Food carts at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland, August 28, 2023 (KOIN)

But Portland City Council authorized a “temporary double overtime incentive” that helps to meet the staffing requirements. But before this incentive, officials said, “we would be sometimes 2-7 under per shift. It just all depends.”

Authorities said they just hired 13 new officers last week with “96 in various stages of training.” For the first time in a while, there are now more than 800 officers in the Portland Police Bureau.

What residents say

Residents who spoke with KOIN 6 News offered mix views of the problems Portland is facing.

“It did not surprise me. I feel like a lot of people do not have the ability to self-defend themselves. It would be a good skill for that to be pushed out,” said David Antonucci, who works downtown.

Portland resident Audrey Baker is still concerned about downtown Portland, August 28, 2023 (KOIN) Portland resident Antjuan Lashawn is optimistic about downtown Portland, August 28, 2023 (KOIN)

Audrey Baker, who said she comes downtown frequently, said it feels “like always its a whole different thing. I feel like the homelessness has risen up a little bit and I feel like it’s getting worse.”

Baker added she thinks “there needs to be more police controlling the streets.”

But Antjuan Lashawn, who frequents downtown often, is much more optimistic and has a slightly different view on that.

“I think the security presence needs to be by the people that are here. I was taught to always have your head on a swivel,” Lashawn told KOIN 6 News.

“Things aren’t boarded up anymore, so that says something. I remember when there was nobody down here. Now there are people down here. That says something, right?” Lashawn said. “Any rock thrown at glass is going to cause a problem but that doesn’t mean you can’t still use or can’t still rebuild or can’t replace that glass and make it look just fine again.”