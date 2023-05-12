PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While people rejoice for a summer-like spring, residents in the Portland area are in pursuit of good places to beat the heat while soaking in some Vitamin D.

Not every watering hole in the metro area is ready for the sun. For instance, many of the city’s pools and splash pads are still more than a month from opening.

Some fountains are flowing: Jamison Square, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, McCoy Park in North Portland and Grant Park in Northeast are on and ready for summer.

According to Portland Parks and Recreation, splash pads in parks will open on June 14 and will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mother Afton Wilcox said having options to cool off children is a huge help for parents.

“We don’t have school today, so they can hang out with their buds and cool off and have fun and then we get to relax as parents and let them do their thing, which is great,” she said.

Meanwhile, river-goers should be mindful of fast-running cold water from snow melt while lifeguards aren’t out. Clackamas County’s AMR river lifeguards are still a couple weeks away from beginning duty.

Mark Levy paddle boarded in the Sellwood Riverfront Park on Friday said the cold water offered some motivation to stay on his board.

“I mean I won’t be jumping in deliberately,” Levy said. “I might dip a toe in.”

And while many opt to head outdoors, some have taken the time to prepare themselves for a warm season.

“It definitely feels like summer has finally started,” said Becky Foxworthy. “I got my AC hooked up today, too, so I’m ready for the sun.”