Portland restaurant makes Yelp’s top 100 places for pizza

Pinky’s Pizza in Portland earned an honor on Yelp’s top 100 places for pizza in the U.S. (Courtesy Photo: Pinky’s Pizza)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yelp has announced its top 100 places for pizza in the United States – and one Portland restaurant made the list.

The mobile app and website created the list in honor of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. On the list, you’ll find Pinky’s Pizza at #18, located at 3990 N Interstate Ave. Celeste Kiester, who is the owner of the restaurant, said she had no idea about the mention.

“My reaction is that Yelp isn’t always nice,” Kiester said with a chuckle. “But it’s awesome. We try hard.”

The owner describes the establishment as a whiskey bar first and as a pizzeria second. On the menu, people can find double pepperoni, meatball and veggie pizzas.

“It was important to me to have something that was really good to backup the selection of booze that we have,” she said.

So far this year, pizza is one of the top five most searched items on Yelp and pizza variations are regularly a top trend for Yelpers, according to the website.

“In 2021, Detroit-style pizza was a must-order dish with review mentions up 52% and in 2022, we expect blonde pizza, often referred to as white pizza, to reign supreme,” said Yelp. “Searches for the tomato-less pizza were up a whopping 953%.”

When asked if Pinky’s Pizza will be celebrating National Pizza Day, Kiester said, “Pizza Day is every day as far as we’re concerned.”