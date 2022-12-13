PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There was no class Tuesday at Cleveland High School after a 16-year-old student was shot outside the school the previous day, sustaining injuries he’s expected to recover from.

Monday’s gunfire marked the third shooting at a Portland public high school in two months, and school districts across the area are attempting to figure out what to do to keep kids safe.

Portland police saying they’re continuing to investigate the shooting outside Cleveland High. Despite not having classes, the school stayed open for students who needed support or counseling.

The campus shooting follows two drive-by shootings at Jefferson High School in October and November, altogether injuring three students. Additionally, law enforcement said there was recently a series of bomb threats made against multiple districts including two Portland schools, one in Vancouver and one at Lake Oswego High School.

The threats were discredited, but police in Lake Oswego say they arrested a minor for making a bomb threat on social media.

A spokesperson with Lake Oswego School District told KOIN 6 News that anytime there’s a safety threat, credible or not, the district’s two School Resource Officers help provide a sense of safety.

“They are very, very involved and I know our community is very grateful that we have those relationships with them so we can act quickly to make sure all of our students and community is safe,” said Mary Kay Larson with Lake Oswego schools.

Larson also said the district is constantly evaluating the School Resource Officer program to make sure it’s effective and equitable.

Portland Public Schools eliminated its officer program in 2020.

KOIN 6 News requested to interview PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero but was told the district couldn’t accommodate the request.

Guerrero did, however, release a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “this needs to be a community-wide effort. We need to work together to center our children and youth, and to develop meaningful solutions that will encourage a peaceful and positive environment required for them to thrive.”

Freddie Mack, the district’s senior communications director told KOIN 6 News “I want to be clear, the violence we’re seeing is not a PPS problem but rather a community problem.”

Mack said precautionary measures that are being put in place at both Jefferson and Cleveland include security cameras. He told KOIN 6 News the district is working closely with the Portland Police Bureau and called the bureau a “good partner” in the safety efforts.

“We have requested additional police presence, which was granted and we’re going to do the same tomorrow at Cleveland when we open the doors, there will be an increased police presence and we’ll have additional campus safety associates,” said Mack.