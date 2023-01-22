PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Exercising and losing weight are two of the most common New Year’s resolutions and the Pacific Northwest might be the perfect place to execute those goals, as two cities made the top 20 in WalletHub’s list of best cities for an active lifestyle.

According to the list, both Seattle and Portland are great cities to live in if you want to be active.

The list ranked different factors including ‘budget and participation’ and ‘sports and outdoors’ using information like how many sporting goods stores and fitness centers are in the area.

Based on those scores, the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. were ranked.

Portland ranked 20th, scoring 30th in budget and participation and 23rd in sports and outdoors.

Seattle got 15th, scoring sixth in budget and participation and 28th in sports and outdoors.

Other information from the making of the list found that both Seattle and Portland were among the cities with the lowest number of physically inactive adults.