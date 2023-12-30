PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25% drop in the number of stolen vehicles was recorded in Portland in 2023 from last year, Portland police said. And when comparing November 2022 to November 2023, PPB said there was a 44% drop in the number of stolen cars.

These statistics accompanied their release about their latest “SVO” — stolen vehicle operation — that took place Thursday in coordination with Gresham and Vancouver police.

In one day, PPB said they recovered 9 stolen cars, took 9 people into custody, recovered one gun and helped contain a homicide suspect in the area of Southeast Portland where the operation was underway.

One driver, who had an active arrest warrant, tried to get away but was spotted by the Air Support Unit and then booked into jail on multiple charges, police said.

A stolen car suspect is placed under arrest, December 28, 2023 (PPB) An ignition punched out in a stolen car, December 2023 (PPB)

Not only did PPB work with other police agencies and the Multnomah County DA’s Office, they enlisted help from the Facebook group PDX Stolen Cars.

The numbers show a stark and dramatic drop in stolen vehicles in Portland. From January through November 2023, there were 7454 vehicles stolen. That, PPB said, is 2550 fewer than the same time period a year ago.

Officials said there is more work to be done.

“Stolen vehicles are often used by suspects in other crimes including shootings, illegal gun possession, robberies, and narcotics trafficking,” officials said in a statement. “We believe interdicting those occupied stolen cars can prevent other crimes.”