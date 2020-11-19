Portland site makes local holiday shopping easy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new website from the City of Portland is helping small businesses during the holiday season.

ShopSmallPDX.com is led by Prosper Portland and links directly to hundreds of local businesses. It is searchable by location and category.

Businesses range from cafes, bars and restaurants to personal care and lifestyle gifts, food products and pet accessories – as well as services such as curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery, gift cards, and subscription boxes.

There is also an ‘inclusive focus’ on businesses owned by members of the BIPOC community.

Businesses who want to be added to the website can fill out this form.

Governor Brown’s office, Travel Oregon and Business Oregon launched a campaign the #GiveTheGiftofOregon campaign on Wednesday, also aimed at urging people to shop local this holiday season.