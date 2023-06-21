PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every year on June 21, skaters across the globe use Go Skateboarding Day as an opportunity to promote the sport and make it more accessible for all.

This year, Portland’s skating community used the holiday to urge city officials to take action on the highly-anticipated Steel Bridge Skatepark.

Back in July 2005, Portland City Council approved a citywide skatepark system. Later in June 2008, the Portland Parks and Recreation Department released a comprehensive plan with 13 skate-spots, five district skateparks and one regional skatepark.

The Steel Bridge Skatepark Coalition says DAO Architecture’s development plan received support from the Old Town Community Association, and won several design awards — but the City of Portland has yet to start the park’s construction.

During the summer of 2022, skate advocates organized a ‘symbolic groundbreaking’ where they poured what would be the skate park’s first square of concrete. On Wednesday, advocates continued their efforts by pouring a second square.

They also attended a Portland City Council meeting to discuss the importance of constructing the Steel Bridge Skatepark project, and organized a rally outside of City Hall.

“Skate parks activate space,” Katherine Rose, communications and engagement coordinator for environmental justice organization Depave, said. “This will be a positive activation that the city is saying they want to see here in Old Town, which is a great opportunity to harness all of this energy of all of these young people.”

According to Rose, economic and urban development agency Prosper Portland has already allocated $250,000 toward the project, but city officials haven’t prioritized it despite the ‘huge body of people’ who want to see the park come to fruition.

“The Steel Bridge Skatepark can be reached by numerous Max and Bus lines, creating a regional destination and space for active growth and learning by a diversity of skaters,” the coalition added. “Now, it’s time to have a world-class facility that reflects this status and is welcome to all skaters, regardless of skill or background.