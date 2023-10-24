PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Over 100 small businesses in Portland are joining the Win Big! holiday shopping campaign, encouraging shoppers to buy local for a chance to win prizes.

The citywide event runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 10 at a variety of businesses from clothing stores and health and wellness shops to restaurants — including Le Pigeon, Pizza Schmizza, Insomnia Coffee and Willamette Valley Vinyards.

“Thriving main streets and lively communities benefit everyone,” said Sarah Shaoul, founder of Small Shops Big Hearts which runs the shopping campaign. “Portland’s small businesses are the heart and soul of our beloved city. Together, we’re embarking on a joyous journey to showcase our outstanding independent retailers and create a holiday shopping experience that’s both fun and rewarding.”

To join, shoppers can download the Win Big app to find participating retailers. Shoppers can earn raffle entries as they visit participating stores and make purchases.

Raffle prizes include roundtrip airfare for two, Blazers and Thorns tickets, and vacation stays.

Raffle entries double after three purchases, triple after six and quadruple after nine purchases, according to the Small Shops Big Hearts press release.

One participating retailer, Betsy Cross of Betsy & Iya and Fiina, noted “the small business shopping and dining that Portland offers is some of the best in the country.”

“So much of what we love in Portland is anchored around vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, fueled by its small businesses. These businesses are the lifeblood of Portland. And Win Big! from Small Shops Big Hearts does an amazing job of making discovering and shopping in these businesses easy and even more rewarding. We’re thrilled to be participating again,” Cross said.