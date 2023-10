PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you ever been curious about the history of comics and what inspired the new wave of movies and TV shows?

If so, you’re in luck because a new program at Portland State University is taking a deep dive into that very subject.

AM Extra was joined by Susan Kirtley, director of PSU’s new comic studies program, and J.J. Vasquez, assistant professor of film production, to talk about the new program.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.