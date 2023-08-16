The sinkhole that has opened up on Southeast Yamhill Street. (Photo provided by Robert Nathaniel Travers)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three months after a Portland street closed due to a large sinkhole, officials say the road is finally back open.

Southeast Yamhill Street between SE 74th and 76th Ave. reopened Wednesday following emergency repairs to a 1914-era sewer pipe and surrounding infrastructure, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services announced. The two-block stretch had been closed since May 12 due to a sinkhole that was approximately 10 feet deep and 30 feet in width.

Environmental Services engineers determined that “extensive repairs” were needed to ensure the stability of the aging clay sewer main pipe, which was 10 feet deep. Repairs were also made to the connecting maintenance hole.

“Engineers ordered a custom-sized 16-inch liner to strengthen the clay sewer pipe and extend its useful life by at least two decades. Crews installed the liner, repaired damage to the maintenance access hole and checked for and then filled additional smaller cavities that had opened up underground along the pipe length,” PBES said.