PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “We are bringing back our full weekend hours,” Portland Street Response announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

After a period of shortened weekend hours, PSR said that they now have new recruits “fully trained and ready to respond” from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

This update came a few weeks after PSR announced they were now equipped with new vans to help carry equipment and caregivers around the city.

PSR services can be requested by calling 911, but they noted that they may stop taking calls before 10 p.m. if they have extra dispatches in the queue waiting.

