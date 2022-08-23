PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.

Crews are working to return the Thompson Elk Fountain to its familiar spot located on SW Main Street between 3rd and 4th streets.

On Monday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation tweeted photos that show crews creating a bike lane that will pass by the fountain and statue. It connects the westbound bike lane between SW 3rd and 4th.

The lane previously ended at 3rd but will now extend as a shared bus and bike lane between 4th and 6th. Then at SW Main and Broadway, the lane will once again be earmarked for bikers.

PBOT’s crew drew antler’s on the bike lane on SW Main Street (Courtesy: PBOT).

PBOT crews also had some fun with the bike lanes by adding “a little flair of their own” and drawing antlers on a stenciled rider’s helmet.

The entire elk statue was removed from SW Main Street in July of 2020 after it was damaged during protests. Several fires were lit in the fountain’s trough — destroying part of the granite.

In February of 2022, KOIN 6 broke the news the historic Elk statue was returning to downtown Portland.

When city officials announced the statue was being brought back but with a smaller base, many Portlanders voiced “strong objections.” But after pushback, city leaders made plans ensuring the famous fountain base returns with the bronze statue.

There isn’t an exact timeline for the full reconstruction to be complete, but in February the City of Portland said the Elk Statue could be returned by fall 2022.

KOIN 6 News producer Katie Chase contributed to this article.