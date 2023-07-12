The suit alleges she also witnessed harassment toward other colleagues and students.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a day after a custodian in the district testified to school board members about sexual harassment, KOIN 6 News has learned a Portland Public Schools teacher is suing the district, saying it didn’t do enough to address accusations of sexual harassment.

“Her case is a little different perhaps from some you’ve heard about,” Elizabeth Inayoshi said, the attorney representing the PPS teacher.

The lawsuit, filed against PPS by a teacher who’s worked for the district since 2003 and is now employed at Kellogg Middle School, alleges sexual discrimination and a hostile work environment, as well as retaliation for being a whistleblower.

According to the suit, the teacher reported multiple cases of inappropriate behavior and harassment over the last few years, including a shoulder massage from a male teacher without her consent, a student’s lewd act involving a cell phone and inappropriate comments from multiple students, among other instances. The suit alleges she witnessed harassment toward other colleagues and students, as well.

“It’s not just my client, it’s not just the woman that complained at the meeting the other night. It’s a very prevalent problem and it really needs to be addressed,” Inayoshi said.

Inayoshi tells KOIN 6 that when the teacher continued to report the cases, she started to experience what she felt was retaliation. She claims issues she brought up in a staff meeting were dismissed as “inappropriate and disruptive.” She also says she was investigated for “inserting herself into a Title IX investigation” because she reported a student’s letter to the Department of Human Services over concerns of child abuse by a different PPS teacher.

Inayoshi says retaliation against whistleblowers like her client could prevent others from coming forward.

“That kind of retaliation is very chilling for anybody who looks at that and says ‘I’m having these problems but if I complain, I could lose my job,'” Inayoshi said.

KOIN 6 reached out to Portland Public Schools. They said they can’t comment on pending litigation but instead, shared their statement from the board meeting Tuesday night, saying they are “committed to fostering and maintaining a safe and respectful environment” for their employees.