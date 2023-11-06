PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weekend-long bargaining did not produce a deal between the striking Portland Association of Teachers and the Portland Public School District, so once again classes in Oregon’s largest district are canceled.

“We are prepared to continue meeting again tomorrow (Monday) and are hoping PAT will stay with us at the table,” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a Sunday night statement.

Initially, PAT said there would be no bargaining sessions on Monday, but late Sunday night said “bargaining will resume” Monday afternoon.

Union officials said Oregon lawmakers are expected to hold a press conference Monday morning urging PPS to negotiate a fair contract.

Teachers and supporters are expected to picket at various sites throughout the day: Cleveland High School, Prophet Center, Woodlawn Elementary and at Peninsula Park.

The issues of teacher pay, class size and planning time remain the sticking points in the negotiations. PAT President Angela Bonilla said she was “encouraged by the improved dialogue” on key issues, but so far no deal has been agreed to.

On Saturday, Guerrero said the district wants to “arrive at a fair settlement that honors their work but also makes sure we’re fiscally responsible.”

For the duration of the strike, the Boys and Girls clubs in the Portland area are providing community-based programs that are usually on school campuses. These include academic, social, and emotional support, as well as food for club members impacted by the strike. As of now, they have space available but parents and guardians need to contact them to be part of their programs.

In addition, Blanchet House is welcoming students and families to help the community by volunteering with them. They have various ways students can help from home or on-site at their service center in Downtown Portland, from making sack lunches to serving meals in their free café.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.