PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-based tee shirt company, Mimi’s Fresh Tees, is aiming to boost social justice causes and empower women.

Portlander Kamelah Adams told KOIN 6 News she started the business in 2018, explaining, “I really wanted folks to use their shirt as a billboard centered around equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Adams’ work has led to collaborations, including a tee shirt design with the Portland Thorns in 2020.

In addition to original shirt designs, Adams also promotes other women-owned businesses in a store along Southwest 10th and Morrison. She also uses the space to host community events.

Adams added, “I feel strongly that we have to come together as a community and to uplift and support each other.”

Watch the video above to learn more.