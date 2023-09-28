PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes is a national award that celebrates inspiring and spirited young people across North America and this year, one winner is from Portland!

The prize honors outstanding young leaders ages eight to 18 who have made a significant positive difference to people and the environment. Winners receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.

Rishab Jain, an undergraduate at Harvard, from Portland was selected as one of the 2023 winners. He has been studying artificial intelligence to find ways that it can improve health outcomes.

Rishab joined AM Extra to talk about his research and winning the prize.

