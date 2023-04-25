PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland is about to be one of the first cities in the U.S. with blocks dedicated as a zero-emission delivery zone, thanks to a $2 million grant the city received.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Tuesday that the money will support creating a 16-block area in downtown where all deliveries must be made using zero-emission vehicles.

These vehicles can include electric vans and trucks, cargo bikes or hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

The goal is to reduce traffic from heavy trucks in the downtown area.

According to PBOT, the pilot program of the zero-emission delivery zone will be located near City Hall Plaza.

The grant money was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. PBOT is one of 59 agencies that won a grant.

Federal officials will join Portland Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps Wednesday for a demonstration of a zero-emission vehicle only loading zone at the Portland Building. They’ll have the opportunity to see firsthand some electric freight vehicles, including trucks and cargo bikes.

After the tour, they’ll hold a news briefing on plans to improve safety and reduce traffic and pollution in the core of downtown Portland.

If the pilot program is successful in the coming years, PBOT could be eligible to bid for an additional $15 million to expand the program and make it permanent.