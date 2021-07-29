Portland to require city employees be vaccinated or tested weekly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is planning on requiring all city employees be vaccinated or face weekly testing.

Exact details and start dates are still being worked on, and the plan will need to be approved by City Council. Special exemptions will be allowed for religious accommodations and the Americans with Disability Act.

In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Wheeler’s office said the “the city needs to coordinate with multiple parties to finalize” the plans.

Portland has also reinstated its mandatory face covering requirement for everyone in city owned or leased facilities as of July 28.

7,300 public employees work for the City of Portland.