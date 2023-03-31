'We want everybody a part of Rip City and a part of the Blazers community to feel like they belong'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Portland Trail Blazers held a Women’s Appreciation Night — featuring activities celebrating women around the Moda Center — and are also showing support for Portland’s first women’s sports bar, The Sports Bra.

“Everything we do is centered on our fans and what they want and authentically showing and presenting ourselves in the community,” said Erin Harville, Portland Trail Blazers Brand Marketing Manager.

Harville added, “we want everybody a part of Rip City and a part of the Blazers community to feel like they belong. So, we do that for our women, we do that for LGBTQ communities, we do that for Hispanic and Latin heritage. We just want everybody that’s kind of a part of us to feel like they have a place.”

The Sports Bra owner Jenny Nguyen explains, “The Sports Bra was really filling a need. Whenever my friends and I would go out to sports bars, it was really difficult to find any women’s games on.”

Nguyen described the support her business has received from the Blazers adding, “it’s awesome that the Blazers have been so supportive. They came out to show a bunch of support for Portland getting a women’s NBA team so, that’s been rad. And then to have them host a Blazers watch party here and watch a women’s bracket game was rad.”

Watch the video above to learn more.