Portland Winter Light Festival reimagined amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might notice something new lighting up the Portland Metro area in the coming weeks. It’s all part of the Portland Winter Light Festival–the 6th year of this special light display.

This year, the festival is being reimagined and spread out to follow COVID restrictions. A number of large lighting and video installations are being put up in a variety of places–from a boat dock in St. Johns to a house in Milwaukie.

The largest light display will be in downtown Portland around Pioneer Courthouse Square. Installations won’t go up at the festival’s normal homes at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and the East Bank Esplanade in an effort to keep crowds from gathering in those popular spots.

The lights will be up to enjoy next Saturday and Sunday and the weekend after that.