PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s possible you weren’t aware the Rose City has a touch rugby team, the Portland Hunters. Now, one of the Hunters was picked for the US team at the 2024 World Cup in England.

Simon Walsh was almost literally born into the sport of touch rugby. His dad, Matthew Walsh, represented the United States in the 1999 World Cup while Simon’s mom was pregnant with him.

Throughout his life, Simon has played touch rugby and for many years has been on the Portland Hunters team, which was founded 25 years ago by his dad.

Matthew Walsh, founder of the Portland Hunters, during a touch rugby game in 1999 (Matthew Walsh)

“When I moved back here to Portland 4 years ago I started getting back into it and then 3 years ago, I competed in my first tournament,” he told KOIN 6 News. “It was really easy for me to fall back into it and know people had my back and start competing at a high level.”

Touch rugby has differences from rugby. There is no kicking, not out-of-bounds throw ins, no tackling. There are both men and women on the team, and a few of them — including Simon Walsh — were selected to play for the US this summer.

Simon Walsh – Touch Rugby GoFundMe

“We have lots of local tournaments here, and then every 4 years there’s a World Cup in Nottingham, England,” he said. “Through that we have camps in San Diego and one trip to New Zealand all planned through USA Touch Rugby. but because it’s a fully recreational sport, all the financial burden lands on us as athletes to raise that money.”

Simon Walsh of Portland was chosen to represent the US in the Touch Rugby World Cup in England, January 2024 (KOIN)

Right now he’s working 2 jobs and fundraising in an effort to raise about $8000 for the trip. He hopes the community can help his dream of following in his dad’s footsteps.

“My dad is super proud that I found my way back to touch rugby,” he said. “It’s definitely something that has always been an easy way for me and him to connect.”