PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anyone who needs a hot meal on Christmas day, or who will be celebrating the holidays without loved ones, is invited to Potluck In the Park’s Christmas Dinner with the Portland Art Museum.

For every Sunday since 1991, Potluck In the Park has helped feed Portland’s houseless community. The volunteer-based organization typically serves anywhere between 400 and 600 people.

Potluck didn’t offer its Christmas dinners until 1994, when the holiday first fell during their regular Sunday service. It’s been a tradition since then.

At the upcoming Christmas dinner, about 250 volunteers will serve more than 1000 guests in PAM’s Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the first time in three years that the dinner has been held indoors. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. And in 2021, food was served from tents outdoors.

“We are excited to be back indoors after the last two years,” dinner coordinator David Utzinger said. “However, we are going to observe some COVID precautions. We will be doing everything we can to keep this community safe.”

In addition to the holiday meals guests will receive with plates of turkey, stuffing and desserts, attendees will be gifted warm gloves, caps and socks.

Pets will benefit from the Christmas dinner as well. Pongo Fund, a local nonprofit that services animals, will donate pet food and supplies during the event. There will also be kennels for pets who accompany their owners at dinner.

Musicians Tom Grant, Ramsey Embick and Dave Lee will provide the entertainment in the PAM ballroom that afternoon, with a live jazz performance.

“We are so pleased to play a role in welcoming those in need to our Museum this holiday season,” PAM Director Brian Ferriso said. “Creating connections with art and each other is central to our mission at the Portland Art Museum, and sharing a meal in our community spaces reflects this so beautifully. Thank you to Potluck in the Park for their unwavering dedication to serving our city.”

The Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom can be found in the museum’s Mark building at 1119 SW Park Avenue and Main Street.