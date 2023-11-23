'You should help take care of that community that you try to profit from'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Marquise Cross, his Thanksgiving tradition is to serve meals to the community. The past 3 years was from his food truck, but this year it’s his first with a restaurant of his own, Norma Jean’s Soul Cuisine.

“When you’re in the community you should help take care of that community that you also try to profit from for your business,” Cross told KOIN 6 News. “It’s always been a staple of my business to just give back wherever I’m at.”

Marquise Cross, the owner of Norma Jean’s Soul Cuisine in Portland, November 23, 2023 (KOIN)

It’s always been a family affair, too.

“Norma Jean is my grandmother. That was part of the dream. I wanted a restaurant in my old neighborhood under my grandma’s name,” he said. “I got my aunt over there serving food. My children just arrived.”

And this year, the organization Race Talks is helping to fund more meals.

“Our goal through our work is always to bring people to the people over a meal, having a conversation, getting to know each other,” said Dr. Shaina Maxey Pomerantz, the executive director of Race Talks.

At Union Gospel Mission, they’ve served holiday meals for nearly a century.

The Union Gospel Mission served about 1100 meals on Thanksgiving Day. November 23, 2023 (UGM)

“We just want people to know they’re seen, they’re cared for,” said Union Gospel Mission Executive Director Matt Stein. “It’s a chance to go above and beyond and also build relationships to what we’re doing down here in Portland.”

The Union Gospel Mission served about 1100 meals on Thanksgiving Day. November 23, 2023 (UGM)

Cam Nelson was among those who came in on Thanksgiving.

“I came to hang out here with my family on the streets and enjoy some Thanksgiving dinner,” he said.

Finding the food is only as good as the people you share it with.

“For me it’s about family and being thankful, you know, and being grateful for what we do have,” Nelso said. “It means a lot to me.”

Marquise Cross and Matt Stein each helped feed hundreds, building community one bite at a time. They’ll both do it again on Christmas.