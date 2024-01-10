Food items and home supplies are already flying off the shelves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A snowstorm forecasted to blanket the Portland metro region means residents are rushing for supplies at grocery and hardware stores.

At Zupan’s Markets, Store Director Micah Bell told KOIN 6 News they’re prepared for the winter rush, which typically hits its peak immediately before the onslaught of fluffy white stuff renders the roads sketchy to drive on.

“They go right for the fresh produce because they are afraid that’s going to run out first and dried goods,” Bell said.

When it comes to the kinds of food people should stock up on, Bell said it’s wise to consider thinking about getting items that one can eat “over the next two or three days.” That includes food that won’t spoil if there’s a power outage and thinking ahead for dinner.

Along those lines, customer Jennifer Martin said her grocery list includes “Hummus, extra vegetables, a couple extra meats” as well as “a little bit more” than usual of everything in general. Martin said she is also preparing when it comes to the possibility of working remotely in the coming days.

“I did bring my laptop home from work which I don’t normally don’t do so took a couple extra measures,” she said.

Home preparations are also on people’s minds as the Westmoreland Ace Hardware has spent the past 10 days stocking up on items, including a major shipment of inventory Wednesday, with more coming Thursday.

Some of the items that have been flying off the shelves include “ice smelt, snow shovels and then weatherization for the foster covers and their windows,” Store Manager Chris Taylor said.

For Sellwood resident Erin Hunkel, a small shovel was the key to bringing peace of mind since it’s convenient for travel due to her and her partner being “travel nurses.”

Over at Ankeney Hardware, owner Norman Chusid said it’s wise to check your furnace filters and stock up on things like window insulation kits, which have been flying off his shelves, in order to keep the home cozy. He said it’s also a good idea to open up those cabinets underneath the bathroom faucet so that the pipes don’t freeze.