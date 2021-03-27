Portlanders welcome spring by releasing pent-up COVID energy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Portlanders took advantage of the nice spring weather Saturday to release some pent-up pandemic energy that’s been building up for more than a year.

Many flocked around the the recently bloomed cherry blossoms along the waterfront.

“We’re just out here enjoying the day, you know, the warmer weather (that) comes and goes,” said local resident Thayer Tidwell. “Right now it’s come so we’re going to enjoy it.”

Others strolled their own neighborhood.

“I’m enjoying myself a very pleasant Passover walk, so yeah, it’s a really nice day. spring is here,” said Southeast Portland resident Benjamin Betula.

In Southeast Portland, friends and neighbors got together for an unusual contest.

Ben Montgomery said they used to go to a local bar on New Year’s Day for a frozen fish tossing competition. This year, COVID-19 canceled this tradition so now they decided to improvise now that they are all fully vaccinated.

Montgomery said he rounded up his crew, grabbed some sidewalk chalk and went shopping.

“The sun was out and … everybody’s schedules kind of lined up,” he said. “So, we were like, let’s go for it, so we ran out and got some fish yesterday, threw them in the freezer and … got them rock hard and now here we are.”

The brainstorm resulted in a unique outdoor activity that helped everyone blow off some steam.

“It’s perfect weather today, the sun is out and everybody wants to do a bunch of stuff so here we are,” Montgomery said.