PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – “Portlandia” co-star and celebrated funny person Fred Armisen was spotted in Portland over the weekend.

Armisen poses with Portland resident Chase Murphy and her star-struck French bulldog Lily. (Photo provided by Murphy)

Portland resident Chase Murphy told KOIN 6 News that she and her French bulldog Lily ran into Armisen at the Pearl District FedEx on Lovejoy Street on Feb. 10.

“He was super cool,” Murphy said. “My dog kept trying to lick his face.”

It’s unclear why Armisen was in Portland. According to IMDB neither Armisen nor Portland local Carrie Brownstein are tied to any announced “Portlandia” projects after the comedy series ended in 2018. Brownstein told LAist news blog in 2016 that she still splits time between living in Portland and Los Angeles.

If anyone else snagged a local selfie with Armisen and wants to share their photo with KOIN 6, photos and info can be emailed to news@koin.com. If not, shame on everybody … involved!

Will Ferrell was also spotted in Portland recently. On Jan. 28, Ferrell sat courtside at a Blazers game and stopped for pie at one of Portland’s favorite dessert spots.