PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Portland’s Avi Gupta will be part of the upcoming “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament, set to air Feb. 20-March 9, 2023.

The quiz show put on two teen tournaments in recent years, one of which Gupta won. Now, there’ll be 27 former teen tournament contestants returning to the Alex Trebek Stage, shooting for the $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

“We didn’t want to lose that sort of college energy (this season),” said Michael Davies, the show’s executive producer. “We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing ‘Jeopardy!’ community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back.”

Gupta is a senior at Stanford University.

The format consists of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total point affair final. Quarterfinals games 1-5 are Monday, Feb. 20-Friday, Feb. 24, and 6-9 are Monday, Feb. 27-Friday, March 3, followed by semifinals and finals.

More about Gupta:

Attended Catlin Gabel School.

The son of cardiologists originally from India, Gupta founded Project32 in high school to provide dental hygiene products — toothbrushes, toothpaste — to children living in poverty around the world. And, he worked with the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health and Science University to raise awareness for the battle against pancreatic cancer, of which afflicted late “Jeopardy!” host Trebek.

He enjoys reading — hence his knowledge to succeed in “Jeopardy!”— and playing basketball, tennis and chess. He led a delegation to Equatorial Guinea to help establish a chess federation. He participated in mock trials and Science Bowl at Catlin Gabel.

Of his previous “Jeopardy!” win, which included $100,000 winnings, he said: “It was great to see community support from around the country and world … I was always a very naturally inquisitive kid, and enjoyed reading and asking questions about the world and people around me, which sometimes annoyed family and teachers around me. They were patient with me. I definitely don’t have a perfect memory, or a photographic memory. I’m naturally interested in a lot of different things, and that helps.”