PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Peacock Lane, the Southeast Portland street that goes all out with winter holiday decorations, has announced its dates for 2022.

The holiday lights will be illuminated and the public will be invited to come enjoy them starting December 15 at 6 p.m.

The free event runs until December 31 and is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night.

There will be cocoa and cider offered starting at 6 p.m. each night. It will be available until supplies run out. There is no charge for hot cocoa or hot cider, but donations are welcome to cover the cost of supplies. A portion of proceeds from the cocoa booth is donated every year to a local charity. Guests are invited to bring their own reusable cups.

The pedestrian-only nights (the nights where cars are not allowed to drive down the street) are December 15, 16 and 17. Police officers will monitor the traffic situation every night to determine if it’s safe for cars to continue to have access.

For anyone driving through Peacock Lane in a car, organizers suggest drivers turn off their vehicle lights to allow for the best view of the lights on the houses.They also say drivers should be patient, as traffic moves very slowly through the event.

Anyone who comes to see the lights on foot should dress appropriately for the weather and stay on the footpaths.

Dogs are welcome, but must be on leashes.

There is no official parking area for Peacock Lane and the nearby Walgreens asks people not to use their parking lot. Event organizers encourage attendees to take TriMet, walk or bike to see the lights.

“This area has lots of great restaurants, shops, pubs, and coffee houses, so it makes for a fun night out of walking, enjoying the lights, and doing a little holiday exploration of the neighborhood – some of our neighbors put up some fun light displays, too!” Peacock Lane states on its website.

For anyone hoping to avoid major crowds or traffic, event organizers say the hustle and bustle usually dies down after Christmas Day, December 25.

Each resident of Peacock Lane is responsible for their own light display. Residents are not contractually obligated to decorate their homes and organizers say most people move to Peacock Lane because they want to participate and be part of the magic every year.