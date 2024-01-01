Portland’s first baby of 2024.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Minutes after Portland welcomed in the new year, a Portland family welcomed its first child.
At 12:12 a.m., parents Pooja Kotadia and Rounak “Ron” Gandhi celebrated the birth of a 6-pound, 8-ounce baby girl. The yet-to-be-named girl. Who was born at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, is Portland’s first official baby of 2024.
The newborn’s parents both work in the medical field, OHSU spokesperson Franny White told KOIN 6 News. Kotadia, a medical doctor, is the medical director of the hospitalist service at Hillsboro Medical Center. Gandhi is a clinic manager for AFC Urgent Care.
Other early babies of 2024 in the Portland area include a baby born at Providence Newberg at 2:15 a.m., one born at 7:52 a.m. at Providence St. Vincent and one born at Providence Portland at 9:25 a.m.