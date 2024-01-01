Portland’s first baby of 2024.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Minutes after Portland welcomed in the new year, a Portland family welcomed its first child.

At 12:12 a.m., parents Pooja Kotadia and Rounak “Ron” Gandhi celebrated the birth of a 6-pound, 8-ounce baby girl. The yet-to-be-named girl. Who was born at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, is Portland’s first official baby of 2024.

The proud parents of Portland’s first baby born in 2024, Rounak “Ron” Gandhi (left) and Pooja Kotadia (right). (Photos Courtesy of Gandhi and Kotadia).

The newborn’s parents both work in the medical field, OHSU spokesperson Franny White told KOIN 6 News. Kotadia, a medical doctor, is the medical director of the hospitalist service at Hillsboro Medical Center. Gandhi is a clinic manager for AFC Urgent Care.

Other early babies of 2024 in the Portland area include a baby born at Providence Newberg at 2:15 a.m., one born at 7:52 a.m. at Providence St. Vincent and one born at Providence Portland at 9:25 a.m.