PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A first-ever Asian American night market in Portland kicks off this weekend with thousands expected to come.

In a partnership with the Portland Night Market, organizers tell us this brand new event, called the Legendary Makers Market, will celebrate Asian American storytelling through food, crafts, media, music, art, and even wellness.

The event, held near Southeast Second Avenue and Alder Street, will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and host more than 130 vendors and partners. It’s free to get in, and for $10, guests can buy fast pass tickets to skip the lines.

Tom Sollitt started Asian American Town last year as a way to bring people together in the Portland area, and he said he hopes the event will take things a step further when it comes to showcasing the diversity of Asian Americans.

“See us as fully dimensional people. We’re not just our food. We do media, we do wellness, we tell stories in all sorts of different ways and hopefully people can appreciate that,” he said.