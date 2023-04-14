PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring has officially sprung, and starting Friday you can celebrate flowers big and small with Portland’s first-ever Bloom Tour.

The inaugural event will feature more than two dozen large-scale floral installations in downtown Portland and in Old Town.

In an effort to support Portland’s unique shops, restaurants and hotels, the tour is comprised of both art shows and walking portions to show participants all the Rose City has to offer.

From Friday until June 30, 26 floral installations will be on display.

Some of the spots are the Lan Su Chinese Gardens, the cart blocks, Big Pink and Paddy’s Bar and Grill. The full list of locations can be found on Downtown Portland Clean & Safe’s website here.

Special botanical and floral deals will be offered at participating retailers.