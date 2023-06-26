PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ve seen the Portland Trail Blazers, but what about the remix?

At a community event Monday morning, the Portland G League team officially announced that their name will be the Rip City Remix.

Along with the name, the Rip City Remix also shared new logos and branding which they said is meant to reflect Portland’s community and culture.

The Remix branding honors the 70s era of the Trail Blazers, adopting their colors and making them modern again.

Inspired by the endless creativity of Portland, the G League team said they want to approach the team from a creative angle taking a classic and reimagining it.

The season launches at Chiles Center on the University of Portland Campus and Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins said that games will be family friends and tickets will be at an accessible price point.

“This is an exciting day for Rip City and the next chapter in Trail Blazers basketball,” said Hankins. “We are thrilled to launch this team in the North Portland community, with a name and brand inspired by our fans, culture and region. Rip City Remix games will be fun, family-friendly, and accessible, and we look forward to seeing you on the court this upcoming season.”

Tickets are available now for Rip City Remix games on their official website.

The team said they partnering with digital ticketing site Tixr to help streamline the ticketing process and bring fun opportunities to fans.