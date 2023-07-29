PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2022, tropical Portland cocktail lounge Hey Love secured a final-four spot in the running for the “Best U.S. Hotel Bar” award. The bar was announced as a finalist once again this year, but this time, the team didn’t go home empty-handed.

Hosted by spirits industry organization Tales of the Cocktail, the 17th Annual Spirited Awards were held in New Orleans on Thursday, July 27. The awards ceremony honors individuals and businesses who have been influential to the cocktail community.

Portland’s Hey Love has been on the scene since 2018, when it opened inside the Jupiter NEXT Hotel.

Co-owner and Beverage Director Emily Mistell said the team didn’t originally plan on opening a bar within a hotel, but they chose to take advantage when the opportunity presented itself.

“It was really exciting because not only do we get to have our city, but we got to share our city with travelers coming in and out,” Mistell told KOIN 6. “Who knows who’s gonna walk through the door at any point? It could be someone traveling from Europe or Asia or just across the United States.”



Inside Portland’s Hey Love bar in the Jupiter NEXT hotel. (Courtesy Hey Love)

Frozen cocktail at Hey Love bar in the Jupiter NEXT hotel. (Courtesy Hey Love)

Menu item “Yada Yada Yada” inspired by Festivus at Hey Love in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

“They’re Real and They’re Spectacular” menu item at Hey Love in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

A slushy drink at Hey Love in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

Shots at Hey Love in Portland. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

Hey Love in Portland set up for a Festivus event, December 2022 (KOIN)

A Jerry Seinfeld candle is part of the decorations at Hey Love in Portland, December 2022 (KOIN)

Hey Love at The Jupiter was nominated for best hotel bar in the U.S. 06302022. (Courtesy Photo: Michael Castellanos)

The hotel bar’s reach has extended far beyond the Central Eastside District, as shown by the big win on Thursday night.

Hey Love was nominated alongside the Allegory in Washington, D.C., Dear Irving on Hudson in New York, and Little Rituals in Phoenix.

According to Mistell, the positive reaction to the award has been almost overwhelming — but she appreciates the outpour of support for her and the staff members who have made the bar what it is.

“They work so hard every single day to bring you this experience and we wouldn’t be Hey Love without them. They’re just the most integral part of who we are,” she said.

For Portlanders who want to try America’s best hotel bar for themselves, Mistell named the Secret Life of Plants cocktail, House Gin and Tonic, and stir-fried yakisoba noodles as some menu favorites.

You can find the bar on 920 E Burnside Street.