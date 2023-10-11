PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s new interim police chief was sworn in at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Robert “Bob” Day, a formerly retired police deputy chief, will be taking on the mantle until a new mayor and city council arrive in 2025.

“Chief Day not only brings his vast experience and his commendable service record but the vigor and creativity with which he approaches problems,” said Mayor Wheeler at the ceremony. He possesses an unwavering belief in thinking outside the box, seeking creative and innovative solutions and reimagining how police can be a force for greater good in the Portland area.”

Day first joined the service in 1990 and originally retired in 2019.

“As I step into this new role, I do so knowing the city and the Portland Police Bureau is a different place than it was four years ago,” Day said in a statement. “I am committed to working closely with the Mayor’s team, City leaders, the members of PPB and the community to restore confidence and move forward in a collaborative, holistic way with creative and innovative ideas to make positive impacts on public safety.”