Kann restaurant in Portland was named on the New York Times’ list of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S. in 2022 on Sept. 19, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gregory Gourdet’s newest restaurant venture, Kann, is back in the news again.

The Haitian-meets-PNW-flare eatery was named “Best New Restaurant” by Esquire Magazine, adding to its already growing list of accolades.

The James Beard award winner is no stranger to praise, but he said he holds this honor in high regard.

“Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and is a clear testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Kann team. So many people play a role in making every ingredient, dish, and service possible and I’m honored to work alongside such passionate individuals,” Gourdet said in a statement.

In September, Kann was named one of the New York Times’ top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

This was a big year for Oregon restaurants as two other local eateries also made the 40 restaurants list.

Comedor Lilia, located near the South Waterfront, placed number 16 on the list.

Described as “Pacific Northwest cuisine through the lens of a Mexican-American chef”, the restaurant focuses on different seasonal fares.

A little further down the list at number 26 sits McMinnville’s ōkta, a restaurant making the most of the finest local foods.