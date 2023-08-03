PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Knot Springs summer concert series kicks off Thursday — featuring weekly patio concerts on the spa’s northeast Portland patio to benefit a local non-profit.

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Knot Springs will host local musicians, with proceeds from the shows benefitting the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local musician’s health and wellness.

“You can come and enjoy a springs visit – steam, soak, sauna – and listen to some of Portland’s best musicians,” Knot Springs Director of Engagement Allie Lurie said.

Jeremy Wilson, founder of the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, says the proceeds will go towards the nonprofit’s grant program which helps musicians navigate the healthcare system.

“It’s not just about throwing money at hospital bills and things like that, it’s about really giving information that musicians need to navigate the complex medical environment,” Wilson said.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to have our community partners like Knot Springs and they’ll make us a good amount of a donation at the end of the series,” Wilson added. “We help hundreds of musicians and just their partnership is so important and being part of the community and it helps out so much.”

The concert series kicks off Thursday, August 3 with a performance by Threedom, followed by Isabeau Waia’U Walker, Alexis Mahler, AC Sapphire and Greaterkind throughout the month.

Lurie added that the lineup features “some amazing musicians that don’t really necessarily provide a spa type of vibe, which is more of our scene so, it’s really fun music to listen to and relax to and enjoy the Portland evenings.”

Reservations for the spa and shows are available online.